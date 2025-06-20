Integrations
Slack

Monitor News with Slack

Send relevant news updates directly to your Slack channels. No coding required.

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Share News Automatically with Your Team

Keep your team updated with real-time RSS feeds delivered right into Slack. RSS.app makes it easy to send news from any website, blog, or social platform directly to your workspace.

This integration helps your team stay informed on industry trends, product updates, research, and competitive insights — without switching tabs or searching manually.

Just paste your RSS feed into Slack’s RSS app or automation tools and your updates will appear automatically.

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Slack is built for fast communication. RSS.app delivers the news your team needs without interrupting workflow.

How to Add RSS Feeds to Slack

1
Generate Your Feed in RSS.app

Paste any blog, news, or social link into the RSS Generator. We’ll instantly create a ready-to-use feed.

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2
Choose Your Widget Style

Open the Widgets tab in RSS.app and select how your feed should look: News Wall, List, Carousel, Imageboard, TIcker, Magazine, or Feed.

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3
Customize the Design

Click ”Customize” to adjust the colors, fonts, number of posts, & more. Match the widget to your website’s style.

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4
Copy & Paste the Embed Code

Click ”Add to Website” and copy the JavaScript or iFrame code. Paste it into your Wix site and you’re done!

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Everything You Need for RSS Feeds in Slack

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Real-Time Updates

New posts appear in your Slack channels automatically, so your team always stays in the loop.

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Works with Any Source

Turn any website, blog, or social page into a Slack-ready RSS feed instantly.

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No Coding Needed

Just paste your feed link into Slack — no development or configuration required.

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Improve Team Awareness

Deliver important updates directly where your team collaborates every day.

Tools to Organize and Control Your Feeds

Bundles

Combine multiple news sources into one unified feed to streamline updates.

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Collections

Hand-pick articles and share only the most relevant content with your team.

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Filters

Remove duplicates, hide posts without images, or use keyword filters to show only what matters.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I connect RSS.app to Slack?
Generate a feed in RSS.app and copy its URL. In Slack, add the RSS app and paste your feed link to start receiving updates automatically.
How often does the feed update?
Slack will receive new posts every 15 to 60 minutes, depending on your RSS.app plan.
Do I need to install anything?
No additional tools required. Just use Slack's built-in RSS app or automation workflows.
Can I choose which channel receives updates?
Yes. You can select any Slack channel or direct message to receive your RSS feed updates.
Can I customize the feed?
Yes. Use Bundles, Collections, and Filters in RSS.app to curate and control what gets posted.

Join thousands of teams using RSS.app to stay informed inside Slack.

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