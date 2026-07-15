CNN Business RSS Feed Generator
Create CNN Business RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes
Paste any public CNN Business page URL below to create your feed
Popular CNN Business Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Technology
https://www.cnn.com/business/tech
Success
https://www.cnn.com/business/success
Perspectives
https://www.cnn.com/business/perspectives
How to create CNN Business RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses CNN Business RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Competitive intelligence
Monitor competitor announcements and company updates
Market research
Track industry trends and market analysis
Financial news
Follow earnings reports, market updates, and economic news
Investment research
Monitor company blogs and investor relations updates
Sales intelligence
Track prospect companies for buying signals
Alert automation
Send updates to Slack, Teams, or email automatically
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about CNN Business RSS feeds
How can I use this for competitive intelligence?
Create feeds from competitor blogs, press releases, and news mentions to track their activities automatically.
Can I share feeds with my team?
Yes. Share feed URLs directly or set up team notifications via Slack, Teams, or email digests.
Is there an API for enterprise use?
Yes, we offer API access for programmatic feed creation and management. Contact us for enterprise plans.
Can I track specific topics across multiple sites?
Use keyword filters and Feed Bundles to aggregate topic-specific content from multiple sources.
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