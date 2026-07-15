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The Daily Hodl RSS Feed
The Daily Hodl RSS Feed

The Daily Hodl RSS Feed Generator

Create The Daily Hodl RSS feeds that auto-update every 15 minutes

Paste any public The Daily Hodl page URL below to create your feed
30 seconds setup
Automatic updates
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Popular The Daily Hodl Feeds

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The Daily Hodl RSS Feed
Bitcoin News

https://dailyhodl.com/bitcoin-news/

The Daily Hodl RSS Feed
Etherium News

https://dailyhodl.com/ethereum/

The Daily Hodl RSS Feed
Trading

https://dailyhodl.com/trading/

The Daily Hodl RSS Feed
Altcoin News

https://dailyhodl.com/altcoins/

How to create The Daily Hodl RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses The Daily Hodl RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

💹

Market updates

Track stock prices, indices, and market movements

📊

Economic news

Follow economic indicators and policy updates

🏦

Banking news

Monitor banks, fintech, and financial services

💰

Crypto tracking

Follow cryptocurrency news and price updates

📈

Investment research

Track analyst reports and earnings updates

Real-time alerts

Get instant notifications on market-moving news

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Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about The Daily Hodl RSS feeds

What is an RSS feed?

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a web feed format that lets you subscribe to website updates. Instead of visiting sites manually, new content comes to you.

How do I use the RSS feed?

Copy the feed URL and paste it into any RSS reader app like Feedly, Inoreader, or NewsBlur. You can also use it with automation tools like Zapier.

Is it free to create feeds?

Yes! You can create feeds for free. Premium plans offer more feeds, faster updates, and advanced features like filtering and notifications.

How often do feeds update?

Free feeds update every hour. Premium feeds update every 15 minutes for near real-time content.

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