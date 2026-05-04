Truth Social RSS Feed
Follow any Truth Social profile or trending topic via RSS
Paste any public Truth Social profile URL below to create your feed
Popular Truth Social Feeds
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@realDonaldTrump
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump
@DevinNunes
https://truthsocial.com/@DevinNunes
@TruthSocial
https://truthsocial.com/@TruthSocial
How to create Truth Social RSS feed
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Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Truth Social RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
News monitoring
Follow politicians, journalists, and public figures on Truth Social
Media tracking
Track media outlets and commentators across the platform
Public figure alerts
Get instant updates when key accounts post new content
Trend analysis
Monitor trending discussions and topics on the platform
Cross-platform tracking
Aggregate Truth Social feeds alongside other social platforms
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