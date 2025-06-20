Auto-Post to Slack from Any Source

Create automated content feeds from any website, RSS source, or social media account. Set up in minutes — no coding required.

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Any Website → Feed

Create RSS feeds from almost any website and have updates delivered straight to your Slack channels

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Smart Filters

Use powerful filters to cut through the noise. Only share content that's relevant to your team

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Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead with real-time alerts from industry news, competitors, and topics that matter to your business

Save Hours Every Week with Automation

Supercharge your team's productivity with automated content delivery to Slack. Our bot monitors your sources 24/7 and posts updates within minutes. Set up smart filters to prevent information overload and keep channels focused. Perfect for marketing teams, sales intelligence, and company-wide announcements. Trusted by 10,000+ teams worldwide.

Save Hours Every Week with Automation

Popular Use Cases

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Industry News Monitoring

Keep your team updated on industry trends, market news, and emerging topics. Be the first to know about important developments.

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Competitive Intelligence

Monitor competitor blogs, press releases, and social media. Get instant alerts when competitors make moves.

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Financial & Market Updates

Track financial news, stock movements, and market analysis. Help your finance and investment teams make informed decisions.

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Marketing & PR Monitoring

Monitor brand mentions, track trending content, and stay on top of marketing opportunities in real-time.

Get Started in 3 Easy Steps

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Add to Slack

1

Click 'Add to Slack' and authorize the app in your workspace. One click installation — no IT approval needed.

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Choose Your Source

2

Select from Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, RSS feeds, Google News, or create a feed from any website URL.

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Configure & Relax

3

Pick your channel, set up filters, and let the bot handle the rest. Your team stays informed automatically.

Ready to Automate Your Slack Workspace?

Join thousands of teams who save hours every week with automated content delivery. Get started in minutes — no coding required.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Popular Slack Integrations

Connect your favorite content sources to Slack. Click any integration to get started.

X + Slack

Send new X posts to your Slack channel

Add to Slack
Instagram + Slack

Send new Instagram posts to your Slack channel

Add to Slack
RSS + Slack

Send new RSS feed updates to your Slack channel

Add to Slack
YouTube + Slack

Send new YouTube videos to your Slack channel

Add to Slack
TikTok + Slack

Send new TikTok videos to your Slack channel

Add to Slack
Google News + Slack

Send new Google News articles in Slack channel

Add to Slack
Facebook + Slack

Send new Facebook posts to your Slack channel

Add to Slack
Reddit + Slack

Post new Reddit posts to your Slack channel

Add to Slack
View All Integrations

Automate Even More Platforms

Discord

Auto-post to Discord servers

Telegram

Auto-post to Telegram groups

Email

Get updates via Email digest

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I add the bot to my Slack workspace?
Simply click 'Add to Slack', authorize the app, and select your channel. The whole process takes less than 2 minutes. No IT approval typically required.
How fast are new posts delivered?
Our bots check sources every 15 minutes and post new content within seconds of detection. Your team always has the latest information.
Can I filter what content gets posted?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts, require images, filter by author, and more. Prevent information overload.
What sources can I connect to Slack?
Connect Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Reddit, Google News, any RSS feed, or create feeds from any website URL.
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