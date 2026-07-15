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How to get email alerts from Telegram Channels

Within minutes, RSS.app let's you setup and receive email alerts when new Telegram posts published from public channels

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Telegram + Email

Instantly create Telegram RSS feed from any public channel to get the latest updates in your email

Email Digest - RSS.app
to me
9:18 AM (23 minutes ago)

Related RSS Feeds to Email

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2 Easy Steps to Get Started

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Telegram Channel

Create Telegram RSS feed from any public channel with RSS generator

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Subscribe to Email Digest

Subscribe to Telegram RSS Feed to get Email Digests and Alerts

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